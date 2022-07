Please guys is there anything like involuntary HIV test in a government hospital? I sent my GF to the hospital to check her status and she came back told me with smile on her face that she is negative, I demanded to see the result but she said they didn’t give it to her.

I asked her why? She replied me that the man told her that the receipt of the result can’t be given to her because it’s involuntary test. Hmmm local man is confused

