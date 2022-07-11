What Quotes Motivate You While You Work?

People are motivated in various ways. Today, I will like us to explore quotes.
What is your favourite quotes? Let’s all get motivated.
I have compiled a number of them, some previously worked but due to change in time and events is mostly used for memes.
Overall, drop yours in the comment section.
Top Curated Motivational Quotes
– If you are sitting at a gambling table and you don’t know who the loser is, then you are the loser ”. Warren Buffet
– If within 10mins at the table you can´t spot the fish, then you ARE the fish” (popular among poker players).
– There are no enemies but the enemies within, the enemies outside can do us no harm?
African proverb.
– Expect the best. Prepare for the worst. Capitalize on what comes.” – Zig Ziglar
– Buy the dip ( Popular among Crypto Lords but largely used for memes these days).
– If you ask yourself if you can afford it, you can’t. (Unknown)
And the one I like most is;
SMOOTH SEAS NEVER MAKE GOOD SAILORS.
Over to you… What quote motivates you most?