What Quotes Motivate You While You Work?

People are motivated in various ways. Today, I will like us to explore quotes.

What is your favourite quotes? Let’s all get motivated.

I have compiled a number of them, some previously worked but due to change in time and events is mostly used for memes.

Overall, drop yours in the comment section.

Top Curated Motivational Quotes

– If you are sitting at a gambling table and you don’t know who the loser is, then you are the loser ”. Warren Buffet

– If within 10mins at the table you can´t spot the fish, then you ARE the fish” (popular among poker players).

– There are no enemies but the enemies within, the enemies outside can do us no harm?

African proverb.

– Expect the best. Prepare for the worst. Capitalize on what comes.” – Zig Ziglar

– Buy the dip ( Popular among Crypto Lords but largely used for memes these days).

– If you ask yourself if you can afford it, you can’t. (Unknown)

And the one I like most is;

SMOOTH SEAS NEVER MAKE GOOD SAILORS.

Over to you… What quote motivates you most?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related