Good day guys hows your day going?

Guys am contemplating on getting landed property at two different locations in Lagos and honestly I be jjc when it comes to land measurements and stuffs like that. I nor know anything about the documents and all.

So am asking what should i look forward to? What kinds of documents must I get or request for as a sole ownership.

Help me guys before the follow go another road Waka.

Thank you

