What Skills Can A Sickle Cell Patient Acquire ?

Good evening nairalanders, sorry to bother you but I really need your kind suggestions

I am a sickle cell patient in my mid twenties, I studied accounting , I haven’t been able to secure a job and have been teaching after my NYSC in 2020,the salary barely feeds, I don’t see a future in that profession and I need a change.

I need suggestions on a skill I can acquire that wouldn’t require much energy exertion and physical strength that is quite lucrative and can make me financially independent.

Your kind suggestions would be much appreciated

