What’s Always Taking You Back To Sin?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

?

As 4 me, na brest ooooo and I don’t want to commit fornication.

But I’ave been alright lately.

God help us.

What yours’?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: