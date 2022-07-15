What’s Ruqyah And How One Should Do It?

What is Ruqyah? How is it done? In this thread you will learn about Ruqyah and how it should be done in accordance with Sunnah.

Ruqyah in Islam is the recitation of the Quran seeking the refuge in Allah, remembrance and supplications that are used as a means of treating sicknesses and other problems as the Quran is a source of healing.

This can be done to cure evil eye, possessions of Jinn,envy and magic.The secret behind this is that one puts his full trust, reliance and dependance in Allah, the source of all healing and cure.

The Sunnah is to do it in odd numbers.It is permissible to have it done to you without asking for it and it is also permissible to ask someone to do it for you, but this is not recommended.

How to perform Ruqyah:

You can recite Ruqyah on yourself by gathering the palms of your hands and reciting in them the ruqyah and then blow in your hands and wipe area that is ill and hurting you.

You can also bring zam zam water preferably and recite 3, 5 or 7 times the following over it and blow every time you recite it:

Al Fatiha, Ayatul Kursy,the last 2 verses of Suratul Baqarah and the last 3 Surah of the Quran.You can add to that any Prophetic Dua’a and blow on it.

Drink from this water in the morning , in the afternoon and before going to bed and also you can wipe with it over the places that hurt you.

https://www.assimalhakeem.net/2014/06/18/what-is-ruqyah-and-how-one-should-do-it/?fbclid=IwAR17g1aGzinvDBfc-xMnafTc43-2OJcK_zo9sF-GKHOJL3BrY8rUrJr04bE

