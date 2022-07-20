What’s The Best Investing Advice You’ve Ever Received?

As a young hustling Nigerian trying to forge a path for himself, I’ve made so many investing mistakes. Now, before I invest any single kobo I seek advice and I’ve gotten a lot over the years and I’m better for it.

I’m going to share three of the best advice I’ve ever gotten.

1. If you’re fortunate to have more than one income streams, live off one and once at the other.

If you don’t have more than one income stream, live within your means. Put away a piece of every paycheck, even if it’s 20% it will add up throughout the year and you can invest it. You don’t have to be stuck in t he rat race forever.

2. The best investment decision is usually “No”.

In this world of dog eat dog, many people will fill your ear with different investment opportunities all in the bid to take your money. It’s hard to make money for oneself let alone make money for another person. Opportunities that are worth investing are much rarer than you might imagine imagine. With this in mind, the best investing decision is usually “No”

3. The last advice is one of my favorites, Invest in what you know….and nothing more.

One of the easiest ways to make an avoidable mistake is getting involved in investments that are overly complex. Warren buffet once said, “never invest in a business you cannot understand”

If i cannot get a reasonable understanding of how a business makes money and the main drivers that impacts its Industry within 10 mins, I simply move on.

Those three advice have proven invaluable and to me. What are some of the best investing advice someone has every given you, let’s share, one or two person might find them helpful.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related