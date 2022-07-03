What’s The Funniest Moniker/Username You’ve Seen On Nairaland?

I was just feeling bored and kinda tired of life tonight so I decided to remember some of the funniest usernames I’ve seen on this forum just to laugh and spark up my day a little and mehn do they ever get old? How person go calm down call him or herself
TotolitoPussylick
EmirOFpunna
SmellySperm
VeryWICKEDman
VeryWICKEDgoat
Mehn that Totolitopussylick (I’m not sure I got the spelling correctly though) is the funniest I’ve seen because just remembering that moniker alone is enough to crack me up cause what the hell
What’s the funniest you’ve seen?