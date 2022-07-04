What’s The Most Embarrassing Thing That Has Fallen Out Of Your Pocket/Bag?

Do you have a story of the most embarrassing thing that fell out of your pocket/bag?

I remembered some time ago when I went to get some groceries at the mall. I forgot I bought groundnut earlier before I got to the mall. I kept it in my pocket and went ahead to get my stuff. After picking the items I needed. I went straight to the cashier’s desk and joined the queue. If you see the hot chicks that were behind me, even the cashier wasn’t left out in this contest of beauty. Omo, I was already thinking after paying for my groceries I’ll wait a little bit and make advances on any of them.

It got to my turn to pay. The cashier calculated my items and told me the price of what I bought. She asked me if I was paying with cash or a card.

I told her cash preferably. My right hand reached for my pocket. The moment I dipped my hand in, I withdrew the money and the groundnut escaped from the side and fell on the floor. The cellophane got burst and the groundnut sprawled in different directions.

I was just looking at the #50 groundnut littering the place I stood. The girls at my back saw the groundnut come out of my pocket and couldn’t help but giggle. The cashier was just looking at me in a puzzled way as she extend her hand to receive the money for what I bought.

What got me embarrassed was when one lady who was struggling her way to the front queue said, “How fine boy go shook groundnut for pocket dey chop am like small pikin?”

I couldn’t say anything, that day I wished everything could come to an end quickly because my ego has been dealt with and the motivation to approach turned zero.

I had to hurry and take my stuff out before they finish me with their hypocritical look.

There are more embarrassing experiences I had but I would like to hear from the house of NL what embarrassing thing has fell out of their pocket/bag

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related