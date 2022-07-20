What’s Your Experience Like Being A Teacher?

I currently teach in a secondary school. Resumption is 7:30. Closing is 4pm.

For other subject teachers, It’s very hard to cajole those ss2 boys for weekend classes but they always turn up for literature probably because they enjoy my teaching.

