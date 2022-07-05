When I Was In PDP I Was A Tinubu Man To The Core – Akin Alabi

A national assembly member representing Egbeda/Ona-ara federal constituency has taken to his Twitter account to say that even when he was a Pdp member he was a Tinubu man to the core

He said so when replying supporters on twitter

With Due respect sir.. Party aside.. Can you let Tinubu run your Family affairs??

If you weren’t in Apc, would you gladyly vote Tinubu?

If you’re a Christian as you claim, can you swear with holy Bible or amadioha dt Tinubu knows nothing about de killings at toll gate?

https://twitter.com/idorenyin14/status/1543705664853270534?t=mqRnrD9jYHXRprrS6sSmuA&s=19

He replied

I can let Tinubu run my life. I will even beg him to run it. Shows how much I believe in him. Even if I was a member of Labour Party, I would still support him.

https://twitter.com/akinalabi/status/1543723634044313601?t=mqRnrD9jYHXRprrS6sSmuA&s=19

When I was in the PDP, I was a Tinubu man to the core.

https://twitter.com/akinalabi/status/1543729805216055296?t=mqRnrD9jYHXRprrS6sSmuA&s=19

