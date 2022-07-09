Where Is Nollywood Child Actress, Pearl Shim ‘Daniella’?

Hello, everyone. In July 2020 a thread of Nollywood child actress, Pearl Shim, graced nairaland front page, and here is a link to the post https://www.nairaland.com/5998835/little-daniella-teacher-attempted-sexually

In the post, we were meant to understand that the beautiful talented actress had just buried her mother, and she doesn’t Know her father. In other words, she is now an “orphan”. She also disclosed that she was to go live with her aunt in Benin city, after her mother’s burial. But that didn’t happen again.

Two years later, report reaching us has it that the little talented child actress has been abandoned in the care of her grand mother in Warri. Where she now attends a ghetto school, and has been struggling with life. We made a video about her current predicament on our Youtube channel. Here is a link below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG3koB_2pAA

Thankfully, the video has gone viral. Lot of philanthropists and good Samaritans have reached out to us, wanting to help. Among them is the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor. He wants to place her on a scholarship and many more.

But we can’t reach her. Please, if any of you could help us reach out to her, we would be so so grateful. Below is a message we got from Apostle Chibuzor this morning. He really wants to help her!

