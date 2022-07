https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuAsDRw9_R4

The original inhabitants of Abuja which are made up of the Gwari people and a few other tribes were moved out from the Abuja city proper and resettled in the fringes.

Apo Resettlement is one of the places where they were moved to.

See what it looks like

