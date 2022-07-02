Which Course Is Best To Study Among These?

In Nigeria of today, we all know, someone could study fishery and be working in CBN… Connection plays a lot, But for some us who ain’t so ” lucky” to have uncles and relatives in high places, it would be very reasonable to carefully choose a course of study that will provide us with the best prospect of succeeding in life.

So, please guys. Which of the following courses would you choose if you were to pick one, looking at the current realities and future potentials, and knowing that you have the capacity to flourish academically in all.

*ENGLISH LANGUAGE.

*ENGLISH EDUCATION

*MASS COMMUNICATION

*POLITICAL SCIENCE

*SOCIOLOGY

*PSYCHOLOGY

*INTERNATIONAL RELATION AND PUBLIC MANAGEMENT

*HISTORY AND STRATEGIC STUDIES

Kindly give a reason for your choice, thanks

