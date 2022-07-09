White Rice With Spicy Chicken Stew (Pictures)

So I used tomato paste but if I don’t tell you, from the taste you’ll think it’s fresh cos of the way I prepared it.

Pics 1..

Ingredients.

Pics 2..

Marinated chicken with thyme, curry and seasoning cubes with tiny bit water and placed on the fire to steam a little before adding water enough to cook it.

Pics 3

Fried chicken until it was golden brown.

I took out the chicken and added onions, tomato paste, dry pepper and fresh pepper and fried it for some mins until it was dry and the oil was sizzling on the surface.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related