Why A Christian Should Not Settle For Sexual Lust

It appears the most potent weapon of the enemy and that which he’s devising to capture the hearts and souls of many in these last days is sexual lust.

It’s no surprise to see how he’s upping the ante these days especially in the social media through those of his own.

It’s now much harder to completely avoid bumping into nude and pornographic images or videos whenever one visited the social media, as it’s now everywhere you go.

It’s like the tempter appears to be taking the fight and temptations to those who were yet vulnerable to such things wherever they were, so they could no longer run or hide.

One thing I often tell people about the devil is that whenever he comes to tempt a believer, he hardly tempts them in areas of their strength but in those of their weaknesses.

That’s why it’s important for a Christian not to settle for sexual lust, because even if they are able to flee from the sight of such things for a while so as not to fall into temptation, they cannot run or hide from the devil forever, if that is all it would take him to get them to fall into temptation.

That’s the reason why before Jesus sent out His disciples into the world to preach His Gospel, He would prepare them to become as Him, so that whenever, wherever, however, the devil tried to come to tempt them, he would go back empty handed because he would also find nothing of his own in them. Matthew 4:9-10, John 14:30-31.

That also includes the area of sexual lust as Jesus said:

Matthew 5:28 (KJV)

“But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.”

He wanted to prepare them for the task ahead because He knew that they would face such temptations while carrying out the assignment He gave to them because of what the world entails, so that they would not fall regardless.

Therefore that should be the aspiration of any Christian because Jesus didn’t send His disciples to preach the Gospel to the church but to the world, and the world is not inside a church building where someone could control how they dress, or whether they put on clothes or not.

The world dress however they like but they need to hear the Gospel of Christ, hence Jesus’ instruction to preach His Gospel to them, so Christians should be able to reach them with the Gospel wherever they were even as Jesus has commanded us to do.

Hence every Christian ought to strive to get to the point in their spiritual life, where they’d be able preach the Gospel anywhere in the world, including on social media that is filled with nude and pornographic images and videos, and still not be susceptible to such temptations.

That’s the desire of God for every Christian, because that way He would be able to use them to reach and win much more souls for His kingdom and to His own glory.

God bless.

