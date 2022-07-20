Why A Nigerian University Professor Doesn’t Deserve More Than ₦200k A Month (Opinion)

In civilized countries, the rate at which your students pass out and graduate is testament to how great and efficient you are as a lecturer and so a professor in harvard would say I AM A GREAT LECTURER BECAUSE ALL MY STUDENTS PASSED AND GRADUATED.

This is the bragging rights of any professor in civilized countries.

Meanwhile this failure of a professor in Nigeria bragging right is how many students fail his class and drop out of the department and get kicked out of the university. This is the bragging right of this failure who is too brain dead to understand that if most of your students are failing and being kicked out of the university it is a testament of how bad of a lecturer you are.

I hereby henceforth submit that all Nigerian lecturers should be put on a salary of 200 thousand a month because that is what they deserve. They dont deserve more than that until they can make sure that all their students graduate and know what they are doing after they graduate.

