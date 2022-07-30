Why Buhari Should Not Be Impeached, Kwankwaso Warns Senators

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has given several reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari shouldn’t be impeached.

Recall that Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have given Buhari a six-week deadline to address the security challenges or face impeachment proceedings.

Kwankwaso advised the senators while speaking during a visit to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in Ilorin, urging them to thread carefully.

He said, “I don’t know the facts that they have. But as their former colleague, I want them to tread very softly.

“They should not be in a hurry to rock the boat. Yes, I know they have reasons to be worried – I am sure everybody in this country is worried about insecurity; because some of these things could happen to anybody – even the presidential fleet was attacked in Katsina State. So, I think we need to do more.”

