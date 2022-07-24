Why Delay Could Be Very Dangerous

One of the few preachers I have so much respect for in this generation is the late Reinhard Bonnke. His passion for lost souls was really mind blowing.

It was beyond glaring that whenever he spoke about souls, he wasn’t just saying it for saying sake and superficially with his mouth and lips, but from the depth of his heart, with all of his might, strength and even his whole life.

I came to learn that his rare passion for souls was actually inspired by a life-changing experience he had while he was still young.

He was led of the Spirit to warn a lady to repent of her sinful ways after a church service, however after he did the lady didn’t heed his warning because according to her, she had a boyfriend and wasn’t willing to leave him yet.

Sadly, she didn’t know that was the last chance she had to do so, as on her way back from that same service, she was involved in a ghastly motor accident which claimed her life.

Therefore Reinhard Bonnke was actually sent to give her the last warning and chance to do so, but she didn’t know it. He himself didn’t even realize it until he received the shocking news about her death.

But thankfully for him he had done just as he was led to do regardless, and hence exonerated himself, otherwise he would have lived with that regret for the rest of his life.

That very incident had a transformating effect on Reinhard Bonnke, as it made him realize how important the matter of soul winning was. That it wasn’t a joke but a very serious matter in the order of life and death therefore ought to be taken very seriously, hence from that day onwards he would pursue it as though his own life depended on it.

A family friend who was also a preacher also had a similar experience. He had asked a friend of his to repent and give his life to Jesus, but the man laughed and said that he would do so, but not yet because he had not enjoyed life yet, and he was still young and still had a long life ahead of him, so why would he be in a hurry to do so?

He said it was only after he had enjoyed life to the fullest and had become old that he would then repent and give his life to Christ.

Sadly for him though, he didn’t didn’t know that those moments he was saying this were actually his last moments on Earth, as on his way back home he had an accident which claimed his life.

So he didn’t have as much time to make that decision as he thought he did but sadly he learnt that the hard way and now it’s too late for him to do so.

That’s why delay is very dangerous.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related