Why Do African Brothers Abroad Discourage Others From Moving Abroad Too?

These past weeks, I’ve been reaching out to my friends who are abroad to help me with links or advices to move abroad too. But I discovered that none of them decided to help, instead they discouraged me either by saying, “it’s difficult to move now or the country isn’t issuing visa now”.

One of my guy in CANADA defiantly ignored my text when I asked him for links or the route he used to move, the other in Korea said the country isn’t issuing visa now but he recently moved back and another directly said that it’s very hard to get visas now to travel. But one Asian American in the States gave me lots of links to move to the State and even encouraged me to move.

But then I don’t understand why our African brothers over there will never encourage or advice someone willing to move. Is it envy or greediness or what? I’ve never had any of my guy abroad encourage me to move when I asked for advice. If things are difficult over there, why not come home?

NB: I never asked them for fund cos the money is available.

