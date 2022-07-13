‘Why Do Girls Suddenly Want To Settle Down When We Meet?’

Hi everyone,

I just wanted to share this trend I have noticed in my relationship life with you all and see if anyone can relate to it. I have just noticed recently that most girls I meet will suddenly want to “settle”.

You would wonder why this should be a problem right? Exactly. I am looking to getting into something serious myself so it should ordinarily not be a bad thing. However, I am seeing a pattern which is why I am worried.

I have met quite a few girls recently and many of them who are obviously still very active players on the ’street’ and as soon as we get talking, they suddenly want to exit the ‘street’ and want something serious with me.

For context, I will be 27years old in a few months, comfortably building a good career and a very calm person. It is not even about money or sort as many of them have met people with much more. I don’t know if any guy or lady out here actually understand my situation here?

I am looking to go into something serious but this pattern just doesn’t look all okay with me. Is it because of my calm nature? Maybe a calm guy is suitable for a husband kind of situation right?

For guys who have been in this situation, how did you dealt with it please?

