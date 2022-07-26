Why Do People Make Money Mistakes Immediately They Hit Big Funds?

Growing up as a teenager I had friends and we were money minded, we share business ideas that we would start immediately we get a certain amount of money!!

When we go to places where people spend money extravagantly we always say to ourselves, mehn this is just the money we needed to kick start that business!!

Life happens and after some while everybody just enter street and start to hustle, carry out different online gigs!

Luckily money start to roll in, and in the joy of the newly founded gigs we’ve started, here we are at the same spot spending extravagantly!!

Each of us later started the business we had in mind but it was never as quick as we expected!!

A lot of people make that first time money mistake!!

The first time you get a certain amount of money you’ve never own before and boom, that business plans becomes the last why you just what to flex small!!

