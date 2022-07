I came to jobs and vacancies section today to look for job. There are just two vacancies. But to my surprise, they both want ONLY FEMALES to apply. I think women would be the bread winners of the future.

Why do employers often employ females instead of males?

https://www.nairaland.com/7216124/veterinarian-wanted-female-preferred

https://www.nairaland.com/7222322/reputable-teachers-needed

