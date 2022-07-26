Why I Adopted Tobi Amusan – Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has claimed that he recently adopted Tobi Amusan in order to advance her career.

This was mentioned by the governor in a message of congratulations to Amusan for helping Nigeria win the women’s 100-meter hurdles gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championship.

Amusan’s accomplishment in the sports competition’s semifinals established a new global record, and she became the first Nigerian woman to win a World Championship.

Abiodun, however, said in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abeokuta that Amusan’s accomplishment had made the people of Ogun State proud.

Additionally, the governor wished Amusan success.

“We congratulate and celebrate with Ms. Tobi Amusan, a proud daughter of Ogun State whom I adopted a few months ago to help her career, on her gold-winning performance in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in a time that broke the world mark (12.06 seconds).

“As a State, we are pleased with your accomplishments and wish you continued success in the years to come.”

On April 26, the governor adopted Amusan.

The adoption came after Mr. Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports development, paid a visit to the governor. Through his adopt-a-talent program, state governors, private citizens, and corporate entities adopted some of the Tokyo Olympics athletes by contributing money directly to their accounts to aid in their early preparations for the Games.

Speaking to Sunday Dare on a courtesy call, Mr. Abiodun said he decided to adopt Amusan not just because she is a native of the region but also because she embodies the talent and perseverance of Nigerians.

After taking home a silver medal at the African Youth Championships in 2013, Amusan made her presence known before capping it off with a gold medal at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championship in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

She earned the event’s African champion title for 2019 and the 2018 Commonwealth.

Amusan has also won the African Games two times.

Following her accomplishment at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, she was rated fourth in the world.



Source: The Bureau

