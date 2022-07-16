Why I Didn’t Anoint Osinbajo Or Any APC Presidential Aspirant – Buhari

The President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has opened up on why he was neutral and allowed delegates to vote for their preferred presidential candidate during the All Progressives Congress’ special convention and presidential primary.

The President opened up on what transpired during the buildup to the party’s convention on Saturday in Katsina when he paid a Sallah visit to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman Kabir, at his palace.

Speaking on what played out before the emergence of the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, Buhari explained that the delegates were given a free hand to pick him (Tinubu) in demonstrating the internal democracy in the party.

According to him, party leaders initially gave me a list of thirty presidential aspirants, out of which I was asked to pick a candidate of my choice.

The President said rather than pick or anoint a candidate, he allowed the delegates to pick the candidate of their choice which resulted in the emergence of Tinubu.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said, “I was given a list of thirty (30) aspirants to pick from. Most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support?

“One of the governors even came to see me and asked who are we to choose.

“If I do that, it would affect my Vice President because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want.

“So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.”



https://punchng.com/why-i-didnt-anoint-any-presidential-aspirant-buhari/

