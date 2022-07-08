Why We Demolished Odumeje’s Church – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo has given reason why a church belonging to popular prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, known as Odumeje, was demolished.

A statement issued by Soludo’s spokesman, Christian Aburime on Thursday said the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, owned by Odumeje was an illegal structure.

He said Odumeje was served demolition notice since April and that he did not vacate the structure.

“Following the expiration of the more than two months notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.

“The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences.

“The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures,” he said.

Odumeje’s church was demolished on Thursday by a joint government taskforce.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/07/07/why-we-demolished-odumejes-church-soludo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related