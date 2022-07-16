Why You Should Learn A Skill In Nigeria

This is Nigeria. Only a few are not involved in this battle because they have a skill. The rest are still having the entitlement mentality that the government owes them a good job mean while they owe themselves a better life by learning a skill that will enable them accomplish their goals and be a blessing to others in the process.

Who told you you don’t have a skill? You have it in you but don’t you do because you have not searched yourself. Once you do, you will know what to focus your energy on in terms of learning a skill that will build you and enable you reach your potential.

Gone are the days when white collar jobs were waiting for you after graduation or completion of NYSC. Right Now if you don’t have a skill, you will be lift behind. Meaning you’re #OYO

Dear comrade, go and learn a skill or upgrade on the already existing one e get why.

What is your opinion on this? Share your view let’s learn together. You can follow me on any social media platform with the name below

©Isukul Stancy

