Wike Hosts Yari, Abacha’s Son In Rivers (Photos)

Former Governor of Zamafara State, Abdulazizi Yari, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke, and the PDP governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, on Tuesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Yari, who came with an entourage to Wike’s residence in Rumuopirikom, procceeded to the governor’s sitting room where they had a closed door meeting.

The outcome of the meetings were not disclosed to journalists but sources close to the governor disclosed that the visit of the high profile politicians was not unconnected to the ongoing political horse trading aimed at lobbying Wike to remain in PDP.

https://dailytrust.com/photos-yari-mohammed-abacha-danmarke-visit-wike-in-rivers

