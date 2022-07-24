https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1wnaNrzrFY

Governor Wike Warns Julius Berger After Paying 80% Upfront For Road Contracts (Video)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike warns Julius Berger after paying 80% upfront for Rumuokwuta, Mgbuoba Flyover and Azikiwe-Iloabuchi road contracts, IGBERETV reports.

He said:

“Julius Berger, I don’t want to hear, the rain was too much.

It has rained now, you are collecting 80% upfront”

” So whatever you can do, don’t come and tell me rain disturbed you..”

“..lf you know rain will disturb you, don’t take our money, but l trust you…”

