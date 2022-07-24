https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1wnaNrzrFY
Governor Wike Warns Julius Berger After Paying 80% Upfront For Road Contracts (Video)
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike warns Julius Berger after paying 80% upfront for Rumuokwuta, Mgbuoba Flyover and Azikiwe-Iloabuchi road contracts, IGBERETV reports.
He said:
“Julius Berger, I don’t want to hear, the rain was too much.
It has rained now, you are collecting 80% upfront”
” So whatever you can do, don’t come and tell me rain disturbed you..”
“..lf you know rain will disturb you, don’t take our money, but l trust you…”
https://igberetvnews.com/1424378/governor-wike-warns-julius-berger-paying-80-upfront-road-contracts-video/