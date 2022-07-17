Winners Chapel Refuses To Wed Couple In Akwa Ibom Over Lateness (Pics)

A branch of Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners Chapel Church located at Youth Avenue in Uyo, Akwa State capital has refused to wed a couple who arrived the church at about 35 minutes behind schedule.

Sources told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the marriage was scheduled for 9am but the couple arrived the church at about 9:35.

Despite the disappointment, the yet-to-be-identified couple took photographs outside the church.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/07/church-refuses-to-wed-couple-in-akwa-ibom-over-lateness.html?amp=1

