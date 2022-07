https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_LXEZnvx7k

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid might have put an end to their 2 years of rumored beef.

The music stars linked up after their performances at the Afrobeats festival in Berlin, Germany.

As seen in the video making rounds on the internet, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage met at the after-party and squashed their beef when Wizkid walked up to her and gave her a warm hug.

They chatted away like old friends who haven’t seen each other in a long time.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related