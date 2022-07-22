World Chocolate Day: Peak Chocolate Delights Consumers With Enjoy Your Way Push

World Chocolate Day! inspired sweetness so much people chose to celebrate it by indulging in the chocolatey goodness of Peak Chocolate. Everyone was nudged to make memorable moments with their loved ones by enjoying Peak Chocolate their way in the ENJOY IT YOUR WAY, INDULGE IN PEAK CHOCOLATE campaign, which featured rewarding and exciting activities.

The different activities attracted amazing rewards and delightful experiences in the Mix a Chocolatey treat and Make a Chocolatey meal phases of the campaign.

Consumers were asked to creatively use Peak Chocolate to make any drink or meal of their choice, upload a picture of themselves enjoying it using the hashtags #EnjoyPeakChocolateYourWay and #WorldChocolateDay and they were rewarded with amazing prizes.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related