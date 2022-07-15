Worshipers Defy Flood To Attend Church Service (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Church goers defy all odds to attend church service as their church premises is totally flooded.

May God bless them and answer all their prayers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTx9DxxU_kw

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: