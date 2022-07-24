YABATECH Final Year Studen Dies After Falling Off Car During Signout Celebration

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuZV-vJdQvQ

A final year student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has lost his life in a tragic accident that occurred after his last exams.

The young man simply known as Abraham was dancing on a car during his signing out on Friday, 22nd of July, 2022 when tragedy struck.

According to reports, the deceased was studying engineering and he is the only child of his parents. He is said to have fallen off the car when the driver moved and he became unconscious.

Eyewitnesses tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately, he passed away. A video posted on the internet shows the moment other students were carrying him.

