Yahoo Boy Murders Girlfriend In Bayelsa, Buries Her In His Room (Graphic Photos)

The Body of a Young Woman Identified simply as Kate was found buried in her boyfriend’s room at Okaka area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday morning, July 29, NaijaCover Reports.

It Was Gathered By NaijaCover that the deceased had been missing for days and the boyfriend identified as Joseph denied knowledge of her whereabouts.

According to Reports, family of the lady confronted him on Friday morning and demanded he must provide her dead or alive.

After much pressure, he admitted that he killed her and buried the body in a shallow grave dug in his bedroom.

The Suspect was beaten by the community and later handed over to the police from Ekeki Police Station.

See Graphic Photos And Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://m.facebook.com/ezon.prezugha/videos/1263206067834425/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related