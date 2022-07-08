Yaomal Arafah! A Day Of Leveling And Comprehensive Togetherness Incomprehensible

Is there any mount as mountainous as ‘Mount Arafah’ with its SPECIALITY and SPIRITUALITY?

Have you seen a gathering as gigantic as the gathering of Yaomal Arafah with its PURITY and POPULARITY?

In the whole history of the world and creations, has it ever recorded a unification as unifying and as unique as day of Arafah, with the entirety of humans adorning singular attire and the whole voices chanting only one statement?

Labbaik, Allahumma labbaik, labbaika la shareeka laka labbaik, innal hamda wanne’matah laka wal mulk, la shareeka laka. (Here I am, O Allah! Here I am; Here I am, there is no partner unto You, Here I am; all praise and favours and sovereignty belongs to You, there is no partner unto You.)

Can you point to me a singular intention as well as attention focus of millions of people ever other than the day of Arafah?

I have never seen nor heard of a social function that gives no regard for socioeconomic status of men as the day of Arafah.

A day that is not class-conscious or status conscious.

A rare day that does not discriminate or distinct status confirming that the best among beings are the most pious ones.

A realistic day and a day of consequence as well as reflection that will associate the pigeons and the hens.

YAOMAL ARAFAH! A DAY OF COMPREHENSIVE TOGETHERNESS INCOMPREHENSIBLE.

OH ALLAH, HEARKEN TO OUR SUPPLICATIONS, GRANT OUR DESIRES, ACCEPT OUR WORSHIP AND GRANT US THE MERCY TO WITNESS MANY MORE DAYS OF ARAFAH.

OH ALLAH, COUNT US AMONG YOUR SERVANTS WHO WILL HEARKEN TO YOUR CALL AND WORSHIP YOU ON THIS MOUNT, JABAL AL-RAHMAH ���

#ATOlorunjedalo

#JedatechsSnippet

