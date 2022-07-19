Yari Meets Wike Behind Closed Door (Pictures)

The immediate past Zamfara State governor, Abdullaziz Yari met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the later’s private residence in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

