People should stop talking about the Muslim-Muslim issue before some people think it’s a campaign against their religion. It’s enough. Point made already. The more we talk about it, the more campaign we are doing for Tinubu up North.
Deji Adeyanju
You Are Campaigning For Tinubu – Deji Adeyanju On Muslim-Muslim Ticket
