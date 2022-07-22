You Are Campaigning For Tinubu – Deji Adeyanju On Muslim-Muslim Ticket

People should stop talking about the Muslim-Muslim issue before some people think it’s a campaign against their religion. It’s enough. Point made already. The more we talk about it, the more campaign we are doing for Tinubu up North.

Deji Adeyanju

