“You Can Not Record Me” Aregbesola Spotted “Arguing” With Nigerian In America

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

[VIDEO] “You Can Not Record Me” Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola Spotted “Fighting” In America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEDgI1pTXMw

Lalasticlala
Mynd44

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: