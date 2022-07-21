You Served As Jonathan’s Adviser – Sowore Replies Obi On National Grid Collapse

Reports that the national power grid has collapsed for the 6th time in 7 months is alarming. Once again, many Nigerians have been left grope around in darkness without electricity.

Such negative parameters are not only benchmarks for governance failure but a compelling catalyst for leadership change.

Moreover, in a nation where many go the bed hungry, and national bakers going on strike is indicative of the high-stress level in both the productive realm of our economy and quality of life.

Also, for bread, one of the basic and affordable daily sustenance of the average Nigerian to become unavailable translates to a national crisis.

Government must live up to its statutory responsibilities to avert socio-economic incidents that induce extreme shock and stress on the national population.

#PeterObi



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1550157554046697472?t=YYbxnRpqwfMBxC8WzKxUbw&s=19

What a puerile response? @PeterObi served as an adviser to @GEJonathan @OfficialPDPNig govt & the electricity situation didn’t improve, recently you traveled to Egypt to “learn” how their electricity works. Didn’t you learn anything? Why pretending that you just found out now?



https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1550200371624267776?t=9NTIDThmRKt3DGaNWzfpCA&s=19

Sowore continued on Facebook:

Peter Obi too just found out that the National Electrical Grid has collapsed. The National Grid and Nigeria’s electricity situation has become a wailing wall for PDP and PDP Pro Max folks! #WeCantContinueLikeThis



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0vPkCxJqH53cNVQJ1kT8L9KgBT82LaAdRGDJb34v9DGWsQAdvcfq5rtrEyp5imqkYl&id=803267836

