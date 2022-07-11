You Should Be Ready To Live With The Consequences Of Muslim-Muslim Ticket – CAN

‘If With Pastor Osinbajo As Nigerian Vice President, Christians Are Being Killed, Imagine What Will Happen With Muslim President And VP,’ Christian Association Warns Fellows

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned Nigerian Christians not to vote for the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential election.

CAN stated this while reacting to the choice of a former Governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who is also a Muslim.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the former Lagos State governor unveiled his running mate on Sunday at the Daura residence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It reported that his decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket had elicited wide condemnations from Nigerian Christians, including Northern minorities.

The Nigerian Christian body, which spoke through its spokesman, Adebayo Oladeji, said it was up to Nigerians to decide their fate for the next four years.

Daily Sun quoted Oladeji as saying, “We knew this was what he was going to do and we have warned against it. It is up to Nigerians to decide on what they want.

“You are all alive when we warned Buhari not to allow Muslims to dominate the security architecture of the country and he did it. I think we can see the way the criminals are operating with impunity.

“So, if Tinubu says he is opting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a polarised country like ours, if Nigerians endorse him and vote for him, whatever happens, Nigerians will face the consequences.

“If you have a government where a pastor is a vice president and pastors and worshippers are being killed, you can imagine what will happen when we have a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is left to Nigerians to make their choice, let them vote them in and we will all face the consequences together.

“We are raising our alarm. It is an irony that Buhari they regarded as an extremist when we raised an alarm to warn him against a Muslim-Muslim ticket, he heeded and opted for a Christian as his vice-presidential candidate.”

Sahara Reporters

