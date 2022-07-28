Youths Attack Policemen In Ibeju-Lekki (Photos)

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

Yesterday, policemen effected arrest somewhere in Ibeju Lekki. Youths in the area got wind of this and mobilized to rescue the suspect. They arrived late and missed the policemen.

On their way back, they sighted two armed policemen guarding a company. The irate youths, numbering over two hundred then decided to descend on the policemen, pelting them with stones and destroyed a Lexus SUV within.

When it became apparent that the mob was hell-bent on lynching the policemen, the policemen justifiably used their firearm. One of the attackers was hit; and is currently responding to treatment in hospital.

The policemen were able to protect themselves and prevent further wanton destruction. Normalcy has returned to the area. Investigation has commenced to arrest other fleeing attackers, after which they will be prosecuted.



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1552583244633210880

