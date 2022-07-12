Youths Chase Away Preacher For Disturbing Their Sleep In Alagbado, Lagos (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTUvrsvOTTA

Youths Chase Away Preacher For Disturbing Their Sleep In Alagbado, Lagos (Photos, Video)

An video shared online captured the moment a preacher was rebuked and chased away by some youths for disturbing their sleep in the early hours of the morning at their neighborhood in Alagbado, Lagos State, IGBERETV reports.

The angry youths accosted the pastor and asked him to leave with his public address system because he was causing noise pollution, but he refused. The youths then packed his speaker and microphone in a bid to force him leave their neighbourhood.

A man who spoke in the video said that it was the noise from the pastor that woke them up in the morning.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf3vVaKLaaG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

