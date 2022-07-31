Yul Edochie Best Nollywood Director – Second Wife Says After He Unfollowed First Wife

By Victoria Edeme

31st July 2022

Actress Judy Austin, on Sunday hailed her actor husband, Yul Edochie, as the best director in Nollywood.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actor’s second wife showered prayers and praises on her husband, describing him as the “kindest man I know.”

She noted that though nobody was perfect, Yul was 98% good and that made him perfect for her.

Hailing her husband, Judy wrote, “His Excellency, Ezedike 1 of Nteje @yuledochie Your strength and resilience is worth studying in the university. You’re the kindest man I know. You are A GOOD MAN!

“God will continue to bless and uplift you cause he knows how beautiful and kind your heart is. Your children are so lucky to have you as a father.

“You’re the best director in Nollywood and I’m saying this authoritatively! Your artistic interpretation is nothing short of extraordinary! And I pray your talents will continue to grow and be a huge blessing to this world!

“No one is perfect but you’re 98% good and that’s what I consider perfection!

“I pray that God Almighty in his infinite mercy continues to guide, protect and direct everything you do my husband.”

This is coming few days after Yul unfollowed his first wife, May, on Instagram.

The actor had come under backlash after he announced his marriage to Judy, adding that they’ve both welcomed a child.

His first wife of 17 years, May, has four children with the actor.



