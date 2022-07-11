Yusuf Lasun Responds To Fake Datti Baba-Ahmed Twitter Account.

A parody Yusuf Datti Ahmed account is causing havoc on Twitter. Senator Datti-Ahmed says that he has not used the account since 2018, but somebody is operating the account and confusing people with all kinds of information.

The person behind the account has now tricked the Labour Party candidate in Saturday’s Osun governorship election to respond to him.

Sen. Yusuf Datti Ahmed @yusufdattibabaa

I and Peter obi are coming to Osun state. .

We offer Osun people the best option @LasunRt as they choose the governor to direct the affairs of the state in the next four years.

Vote right…

#VoteLabourParty(LP)

#VoteRtHonLasunYusuf

#PeterAhmed2023



https://twitter.com/yusufdattibabaa/status/1546224946233462790

Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff Suleiman @LasunRt

Thank you my incoming VP @dattibabaahmed



https://twitter.com/LasunRt/status/1546262795339108355

Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (PhD) @YDBaba_Ahmed

The account @dattibabaahmed has not been operational since 2018, and it is unofficial. We are looking to get hold of it.

Official information will only come from this account.

Thank you all.



https://twitter.com/YDBaba_Ahmed/status/1545157122475933702

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related