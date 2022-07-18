Zamfara Government Reacts To Turbaning Of An Alleged Terrorist, Ado Aleru

Previous Thread:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT:

This is to inform the general public the Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area. In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has directed for suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.

2. Accordingly, the Executive Governor has approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir. The composition of the Committee is as follows:

a) Hon. Yahaya Chado Gora = Chairman

b) Hon. Yahaya Mohd Kanoma = Member

c) Hon. Muhd Umar B/Magaji = “

d) Hon. Lawal Abubakar Zannah = “

e) Isa Muhd Moriki (Rtd P/Sec) = “

f) Bar. Musa Garba

SG/PSec. MOJ = Secretary

3. In the meantime, Alh. Mahe Garba Marafa, who is the District Head of ‘Yandoto is hereby assigned to take charge of the affairs of the Emirate.

Signed

Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna

(Lamidon Kaura Namoda)

Secretary to the State Government



