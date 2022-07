https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tf9roJt4dN0

Young Nigerian singer Zinoleesky made quite an entrance with his arrival in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, thrilling the locals with a dance fiesta.

The singer was surrounded by his security detail and fans as he performed on the street, with several fans recording him as he put on a show.

One fan dropped a comment, noting that Zino was holding and smoking “pot” in front of a policeman during his arrival.

