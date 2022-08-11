₦31 Million Stolen At Katsina Government House

Katsina Confirms Theft At Government House

Katsina State government has confirmed the stealing of some monies by some unknown persons at the account section of the Government House.

The Director-General (Media) Alhaji Al-Amin Isa who confirmed the theft in an interview with newsmen, said he could not disclose the amount stolen.

He however maintained that some of the suspects were in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

A source told the Daily Independent that, N31 million were stolen by unknown persons.

It could be recalled that this is the second time such an incident is happening at the Katsina Government house and a few weeks ago after another cashier was attacked losing over N60 million.



