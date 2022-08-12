12-Year-Old Boy Kills His 29-Year-Old Nigerian Mom In US (Photo)

A 12-Year-Old Boy has shot dead his Nigerian mom in their home in Alabama in the United States of America.

The boy who has since confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a Nigerian woman, after initially claiming an intruder killed her in their US home.

Ayobiyi Cook, a 29-year-old registered nurse who friends called ‘Yo-Yo’, was found dead in the family’s Forestdale, Alabama home, on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after midnight on August 6.

Her son had originally told police that an intruder had entered their house, shot his mother and then ran away.

“The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible,” Deputy Chief David Agee Said.

“After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12-year-old son unintentionally discharged a firearm striking his mother causing her death.

“After more probing, the boy finally changed his story.

“The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,” Agee said.

“Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system. The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them.”

The Boy’s Father is an officer with the Birmingham Police Department and was working at the time of the shooting, according to Birmingham Real-Time News.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/12-year-old-boy-kills-29-yr-old-nigerian-mom-in-us/amp/

